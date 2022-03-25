Advertisement

North Dakota Democrats make first nominations for 2022 statewide races

Party leaders are expected to work on updating their platform Thursday, and then get into...
Party leaders are expected to work on updating their platform Thursday, and then get into picking their candidates Friday and Saturday for the state legislature, along with our major state races.(KFYR-TV)
By KMOT Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota Democratic-NPL party has made its first nominations for statewide races that will be on the 2022 midterm ballot.

The party nominated Melanie Moniz, a member of the MHA Nation from District 4, as a candidate for the six-year seat on the Public Service Commission.

Democrats also nominated Fintan Dooley to represent the party in the race for North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner, a four-year term.

The party was originally scheduled Friday to nominate candidates for the four-year seat on the PSC, as well as North Dakota Attorney General and Tax Commissioner, however those positions were tabled for Saturday.

Your News Leader will have more coverage of Friday’s action at the convention on the Evening Report.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Police homicide investigation.
Victim identified in Bismarck shooting
The Bismarck man charged in the murder of 22-year-old Michael Shane made his first appearance...
Bail set in Bismarck murder case
Flipped vehicle on State Street
Prior felony cases reopened for 39-year-old accused of hitting and killing man in Mandan
Bismarck Fire Department responded to two acid spills Thursday.
Bismarck Fire Department responds to two acid spills
Bismarck shooting leaves one dead
Bismarck man arrested on murder charges after shooting left one dead

Latest News

Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Feds drop appeal in Sjodin killing, still seek death penalty
Laron Peoples was a contender in the Elite Male Division at the South Dakota Golden Gloves...
Boxer with ties to Minot dies after needing medical aid at South Dakota bout
The Medora connection: friends help Ukraine in time of war
The Medora connection: friends help Ukraine in time of war
Governor Doug Burgum
State announces $15 million in grants to help North Dakota’s workforce needs