North Dakota Democrats make first nominations for 2022 statewide races

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota Democratic-NPL party has made its first nominations for statewide races that will be on the 2022 midterm ballot.

The party nominated Melanie Moniz, a member of the MHA Nation from District 4, as a candidate for the six-year seat on the Public Service Commission.

Democrats also nominated Fintan Dooley to represent the party in the race for North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner, a four-year term.

The party was originally scheduled Friday to nominate candidates for the four-year seat on the PSC, as well as North Dakota Attorney General and Tax Commissioner, however those positions were tabled for Saturday.

