North Dakota Democratic-NPL party leadership discusses seats they’re looking to fill in 2022

MINOT, N.D. - Over the weekend, North Dakota Democrats will be nominating their candidates for a handful of seats both at the state and federal level during the 2022 Democratic-NPL Convention in Minot.

Those are one U.S. Senate seat, one U.S. House of Representatives seat, state Attorney General, Agriculture Commissioner, Tax Commissioner, one state Supreme Court justice seat, and two Public Service Commission seats.

North Dakota’s Democratic Chairman Patrick Hart said it time to bring back customer service to the people of the state.

“When we simply look at the way we interact with our state government, not a lot of people tell me that they are having good experiences whether it’s at the line at the DMV or paying taxes to the tax commissioner or interacting with Job Service or WSI,” said Hart.

Friday the party chooses nominations for PSC, Ag and Tax Commissioner, and Attorney General.

