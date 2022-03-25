Advertisement

North Dakota cancels poultry shows, swaps, exhibitions

Bird flu
Bird flu(Preston Keres / USDA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota animal health officials have canceled all shows, public sales, swaps and exhibitions of poultry and other birds in the state because of concerns about potential exposure to avian influenza.

“Nationally, the outbreak has affected more than 13 million commercial and backyard birds in 17 states,” state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Protecting our North Dakota producers, who raise approximately 1 million commercial birds yearly, and our many backyard bird owners is high priority.”

South Dakota recently euthanized 85,000 birds in hopes of containing an avian flu outbreak at two factory farms in Charles Mix County.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has been reporting avian flu in wild birds, commercial facilities and backyard coops in multiple states since January.

North Dakota’s State Board of Animal Health said it continues to monitor and assess the disease threat. It’s urging poultry owners to immediately report unusual death losses, a drop in egg production or sick birds to their local veterinarian and try to keep wild birds away from those in captivity.

