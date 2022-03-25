Advertisement

Jurassic Quest returns to Minot

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - Dinosaurs may have gone extinct 65 million years ago, but they’re back, and they’re taking over the Magic City!

Jurassic Quest is returning to Minot this weekend.

The show features dozens of large, life-like animatronic dinosaurs, from triceratops to velociraptors, and even a t-rex.

The three-day event also features interactive science and art activities, along with plenty of photo opportunities.

Guests can even come face-to-face with a 50-foot-long megalodon.

“We have over 65 million years’ worth of prehistoric dinosaurs, all moving and breathing as paleontologists imagined them, in their various time periods through history. They even move and roar,” said Bethany Mayes, who plays ‘Brainy Beth’ at the show.

After having to cancel their touring the during the pandemic, Mayes said they’re glad to be able to bring their education and family fun back to communities like Minot.

“It is absolutely wonderful. So Tina, my friend here with me, is actually one of our baby dinosaurs, and at this time we’re actually allowing families to not only take photos with our baby dinosaurs, but also to touch them,” said Mayes.

This year’s Jurassic Quest also features a raptor training session.

The show runs Thursday through Sunday at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds.

Guests are encouraged to buy their tickets ahead of time online.

You can find more information on tickets and hours here.

