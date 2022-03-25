Advertisement

Hundreds of jobs available at Northwest ND Semi-Annual Job Fair

By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - Hundreds of employers and job seekers were at Williston State College Thursday for the Northwest ND Semi-Annual Job Fair. With plenty of jobs available, employers are hoping they can add some new recruits to their ranks.

A total of 107 employers are looking for the right candidates, covering virtually every industry in the region. Filling positions has been difficult for everyone, so employers are hoping the visitors here can turn into dedicated employees.

This is the first time since the pandemic that the Job Fair has been held in the spring. Every business is eager to make a dent into their available positions list.

“You have to go down every avenue possible and pursue every opportunity that you have cause there is a limited market out there,” said Chuck Steffan - Recruiting Director for ND Energy Services.

Over the past two years, the number of job seekers has dropped nationwide, which has made it even harder for rural businesses.

“Being in a little more rural area, there’s less people in general. It’s been a challenge just finding help for quite a while,” said Alan Svangstu, Agronomy Manager at New Century Ag.

The fair was not only promoted regionally, but nationally. Officials are using the fair as a way to promote moving and starting a new career in North Dakota.

“Visibility for us is key here in northwest North Dakota. The more we can show what we have going on, the better we are at attracting people and getting the word out that we have great jobs and a great way of life,” said Paula Lankford, Workforce Center Manager for Job Service ND Williston.

Lankford added that CDL Drivers and positions in healthcare remain some of the most in-demand positions in the region.

For those who were unable to attend the job fair, you can visit jobsnd.com/jobfair for a list of employers and positions.

