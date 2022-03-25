Advertisement

Dems party platform talks spill into morning in Minot

The committee talks went into the early Friday morning hours as the party is looking to...
The committee talks went into the early Friday morning hours as the party is looking to streamline its platform. They want to cut it back to the essentials, and demonstrate unity in the party.
By John Salling
Updated: 17 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota Democrats are discussing adjustments to their party platform going into this year’s election cycle.

The committee talks went into the early Friday morning hours as the party is looking to streamline its platform. They want to cut it back to the essentials, and demonstrate unity in the party.

The rest of the delegates are scheduled to look over and voice opinions on the changes Friday afternoon.

“I think when you look at what really makes us democrat there’s a lot of things that would be really nice to have in there, but we really want to boil it down and make it reflective of our values, and not pinpoint specific policy issues that have happened over the last 5, 10, or 15 years,” said Patrick Hart, ND Dem-NPL Chair.

Registration opens at 9:30 a.m., and events kick off Friday around noon.

