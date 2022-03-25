Cost of living a key priority for Democratic voters in North Dakota as party mulls platform

MINOT, N.D. – Your News Leader wanted to hear from Democratic voters on what they want their party to focus on over the course of this year.

We spoke with a few local voters who have also have experience with their local caucuses.

While they mentioned a variety of issues, a common thread was addressing the cost of living.

“Some things I’d like them to focus on would be prescription drug price controls. I think some of the life-saving medication that people have to take, such as insulin, are just exorbitantly priced, and they’re hurting people’s pocketbook, and making it difficult,” said Joey Nesdahl, Souris Valley Dem-NPL Chair.

“I’d like more focus on economic issues. I think there has been some focus on that in the past, but I’d like to see that probably be the main focus. Making sure that people have money in their pockets to pay the bills, and they’re not struggling, or having a hard time making ends meet at the end of the month,” said Logan Longtin, former District 40 Chair.

Both men also mentioned addressing human rights.

Other topics brought up include drug rehabilitation, public education, property taxes, and organizing at the local level.

