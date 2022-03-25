Advertisement

Boxer with ties to Minot dies after needing medical aid at South Dakota bout

Laron Peoples was a contender in the Elite Male Division at the South Dakota Golden Gloves...
Laron Peoples was a contender in the Elite Male Division at the South Dakota Golden Gloves boxing show on Saturday. Peoples attended Dakota College at Bottineau and Minot State University, and played football for the Beavers.(none)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP / Your News Leader) — A boxer died a day after he required medical attention following a bout in Rapid City, according to USA Boxing.

Laron Peoples was a contender in the Elite Male Division at the South Dakota Golden Gloves boxing show on Saturday.

USA Boxing said that after his match, the “boxer required medical attention, which was provided by the ringside doctor and emergency medical personnel, who transported the boxer to a local hospital.”

The organization said that he died Sunday at a hospital.

The Rapid City Journal reported that the boxer is from North Dakota.

North Dakota Local Boxing Committee President Danny Pruneda ordered all affiliated gyms in North Dakota to close for one day in memory of the boxer, the newspaper reported.

Tom Griffee, an organizer for South Dakota Golden Gloves, said the incident was being investigated.

Peoples attended Dakota College at Bottineau and Minot State University, and played football for the Beavers.

Your News Leader reached out to Minot State’s athletic department for comment.

This is a developing story. Stay with Your News Leader for updates.

