Belfield Knights of Columbus hosting Lenten Supper for Ukraine

The supper is from 5-7 p.m. and they hope this local effort goes a long way toward helping the people of Ukraine.(none)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BELFIELD, N.D. - Ukraine may be thousands of miles away from North Dakota, but there’s many in the state with ties to the country.

That’s why the Belfield Knights of Columbus wanted to do something to assist those impacted by war.

Inside the St. Bernard’s Parish Center in Belfield are people are prepping for a feast Friday.

“The cooler is storing most of the tilapia,” said Tony Krebs, Grand Knight.

The Belfield Knights of Columbus are putting on a Lenten Supper to raise money for the people of Ukraine.

Guests can make a free will donation and choose from tilapia, shrimp, and beef tacos.

“I’m proud to be part of it, I’m proud to be standing right here and asking you to help with their cause,” said Krebs.

Krebs said since it is the feast of the annunciation, Catholics are able to eat meat on Friday during lent.

He said the money raised will go to the Ukrainian Solidarity Fund.

It’s a cause many in the area care about with generations of relatives from Ukraine.

“That’s where they’re from and it’s a big-time influence on them and so we need to as a community and as people support them,” said Krebs.

The supper is from 5-7 p.m. and they hope this local effort goes a long way toward helping the people of Ukraine.

The Catholic Daughters will also be hosting a bake sale there to also raise money for Ukraine.

