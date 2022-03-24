Advertisement

Woman arrested after allegedly trying to run over man with vehicle

Daynea Manning
Daynea Manning(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is facing felony charges after allegedly trying to run over a man with her vehicle and then fleeing from police.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of 16th Street South in Fargo for a disturbance just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22. Court documents say Daynea Manning tried to run someone over with her Kia Sorento.

When officers arrived, they located Manning driving 1400 block of 18th Avenue South. The officer tried to pull her over, but they say she sped off and nearly hit several pedestrians at the intersection of University Drive and 18th Avenue South. Due to safety concerns, the officer didn’t chase Manning. She was eventually taken into custody on 30th Avenue North.

Manning told the officer she was in an argument with a man and the man had punched her in the face. The man involved in the situation said he tried to get out of the vehicle, but Manning wouldn’t let him. He admits to slapping the woman’s arm and possibly her face. He said, after he got out of the vehicle, Manning tried to run him over several times. Witnesses also told the officer they saw Manning try to run the man over.

Manning was arrested on two counts of aggravated reckless endangerment, felony fleeing in a vehicle, and two warrants.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck shooting leaves one dead
Bismarck man arrested on murder charges after shooting left one dead
Bismarck Police homicide investigation.
Victim identified in Bismarck shooting
Michael Neugebauer
Michael Neugebauer, the man convicted of murdering his family when he was 15, hopes to have sentence reduced
Flipped vehicle on State Street
Man charged in Morton County after deadly hit and run
After 16 years in business, Glasser Images shuttered its doors, effectively laying off 150...
BREAKING: Glasser Images ordered to pay nearly $1 million in damages in lawsuit

Latest News

The show features dozens of large, life-like animatronic dinosaurs, from triceratops to...
Jurassic Quest returns to Minot
The North Dakota Dem-NPL is looking to fill one U.S. Senate seat, one U.S. House of...
North Dakota Democratic-NPL party leadership discusses seats they’re looking to fill in 2022
In a letter sent out last week, 10 organizations are asking the president to change his stance...
North Dakota Petroleum Council calling on Biden Administration to address energy prices, energy independence
Bird flu
North Dakota cancels poultry shows, swaps, exhibitions
The supper is from 5-7 p.m. and they hope this local effort goes a long way toward helping the...
Belfield Knights of Columbus hosting Lenten Supper for Ukraine