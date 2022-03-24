Woman arrested after allegedly trying to run over man with vehicle

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is facing felony charges after allegedly trying to run over a man with her vehicle and then fleeing from police.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of 16th Street South in Fargo for a disturbance just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22. Court documents say Daynea Manning tried to run someone over with her Kia Sorento.

When officers arrived, they located Manning driving 1400 block of 18th Avenue South. The officer tried to pull her over, but they say she sped off and nearly hit several pedestrians at the intersection of University Drive and 18th Avenue South. Due to safety concerns, the officer didn’t chase Manning. She was eventually taken into custody on 30th Avenue North.

Manning told the officer she was in an argument with a man and the man had punched her in the face. The man involved in the situation said he tried to get out of the vehicle, but Manning wouldn’t let him. He admits to slapping the woman’s arm and possibly her face. He said, after he got out of the vehicle, Manning tried to run him over several times. Witnesses also told the officer they saw Manning try to run the man over.

Manning was arrested on two counts of aggravated reckless endangerment, felony fleeing in a vehicle, and two warrants.

