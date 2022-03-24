Advertisement

Williston Police Department releases 2021 Annual Report

By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT
WILLISTON, N.D. - The Williston Police Department released its annual report for 2021 during Tuesday night’s City Commission Meeting.

The report said the police had nearly 39,000 calls in 2021, which is about the same amount compared to 2020.

There were 1,200 arrests made, which is a five-year low.

The Northwest Narcotics Task Force, which operates throughout Williams, Divide, and McKenzie Counties, said $629,350 worth of drugs were seized last year, which included 4,497 grams of meth and 1,558 pills of Fentanyl.

Officials said combatting the opioid crisis on the streets is one of their top priorities.

“As those individuals that are bringing these narcotics to our community, they adapt their ways of how to transport it in. We have to adapt with them, so right now I think we are doing a great job, but I think there is always room to improve,” said David Peterson, Williston Police Chief.

Petersen added that the department’s 2 K-9′s, Sisu and Kreed have been very beneficial in drug seizures. He said they hope to add a third dog to their ranks later this year.

