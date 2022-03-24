Advertisement

Wachter Middle School teacher receives $25,000 Milken Educators Award

By Daniel Burbank
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Wachter Middle School got the surprise of a lifetime at an assembly Thursday.

Erica Quale was awarded the $25,000 Milken Educator Award. Quale was called up to the stage in front of the entire school. She said she was in shock.

”There’s so many people here that deserve this (award). I don’t know why I was chosen. the teachers I work with are awesome and the kids that I teach are awesome,” said Quale.

Quale said she will use the money to buy new windows for her home. She’ll also fly out to Los Angles to teach other instructors how to become better teachers.

