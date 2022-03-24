Advertisement

Victim identified in Bismarck shooting

Bismarck Police homicide investigation.
Bismarck Police homicide investigation.(KFYR TV)
By KFYRTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police have identified the victim in Wednesday’s shooting in Bismarck as 22-year-old, Michael Shane.

A second victim involved in the shooting death of Shane has also been identified. Police say the 30-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was treated at a local hospital around 4:00 pm Wednesday.

Officers responded to the Hawken St. apartment complex early Wednesday morning for a shots fired call.  Upon arrival, they located Michael Shane, 22, of Bismarck deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.  A witness informed officers that Kyle Riley, 26, had shot Shane in the parking lot and fled the scene in a white pick-up.  There was also information that another witness was there and left the scene.

An investigation led officers to locate the 30-year-old witness around 4:00 pm and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Riley was arrested around 12:30 pm Wednesday, and is currently being held at Burleigh Morton Detention Center on murder charges. Charges for the second shooting are pending.

