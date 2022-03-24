United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Minot State’s Megan Norris

MINOT, N.D. - Megan Norris shines.

“She’s a bright light in the dressing room,” said Minot State junior Ensley Fendelet.

After transferring from Lindenwood University to Minot State two years ago, her teammates say they’re happy she’s here.

“My role on the team is to energize people, to lift people’s moods, keep things light but also to dial in when needed,” said Megan.

Megan led the Minot State women’s hockey team in assists and points on the team’s run to the ACHA national semifinal game.

“When she was on, she was on. You can see it on the ice,” said coach Ryan Miner.

Her teammates say she’s just as good of a friend.

“Every time I’m with her we’re always laughing or goofing off… it’s nice to have her close to my side, she’s supportive and always there if you need a hand,” said Ensley.

The Beavers only graduate three seniors this year.

“(There is) not going to be much change in terms of player and personnel but just that much more growth and what they took away from this year,” said Miner.

Even as a junior, Megan already assumed a leadership role.

“When she’s saying something to you that needs to be fixed, she means it. But... she’s still your friend and just because you did something doesn’t mean she’s going to take that away from you,” said Ensley.

Even though the team came up short of their goals Megan found the bright side.

“We ended up not having the outcome we wanted but I feel like that was a bonding point for us,” said Megan.

She usually does.

The team cannot practice for the two-week period following the season’s end, but Megan says she lives with teammates, which keeps her close to the game.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.