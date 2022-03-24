Sen. John Hoeven receives endorsement from former President Trump ahead of ND GOP convention
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, received a high-profile endorsement for his re-election bid this week.
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Hoeven, citing his ongoing work for “Farmers, Military, Vets, the Second Amendment, American Energy Independence, and a Secure Border.”
Trump also noted Hoeven’s support during both his impeachments.
Hoeven, who has never lost a statewide election, faces a primary challenge from Bismarck plastic surgeon and state representative Rick Becker.
Republican delegates will meet on April 1-2 in Bismarck to endorse candidates for statewide and congressional races.
