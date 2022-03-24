Prior felony cases reopened for 39-year-old accused of hitting and killing man in Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Four felony cases for the man accused of hitting and killing a man in Mandan have been reopened.

Prosecutors say 39-year-old Wade Bison repeatedly struck the victim, 77-year-old Erwin Geigle, at about 15 to 20 miles per hour in the parking lot of the All Seasons Arena before fleeing from police Monday. Bison is charged with murder.

Now, four of Bison’s prior court cases have been reopened: fleeing and reckless endangerment in 2021, fleeing and theft in 2021, possession of meth and preventing arrest in 2021, and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2021. Each of these cases had suspended sentences.

Bison is in custody in the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

