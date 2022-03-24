Planned Parenthood receives $20 million from Bezos’ ex-wife

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Planned Parenthood North Central States has received an unexpected donation of $20 million from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Officials say it’s the largest donation in the organization’s history. Scott is the former wife of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.

North Central States operates 28 facilities in the Dakotas, Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska. Sarah Stoesz, president, and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, says the donation brings tremendous relief because costs of providing care are going up.

Scott revealed Wednesday that she has donated nearly $4 billion to 465 nonprofits, including $275 million to the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

