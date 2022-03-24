Advertisement

Planned Parenthood receives $20 million from Bezos’ ex-wife

MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. (Photo by Evan...
MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Planned Parenthood North Central States has received an unexpected donation of $20 million from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Officials say it’s the largest donation in the organization’s history. Scott is the former wife of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.

North Central States operates 28 facilities in the Dakotas, Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska. Sarah Stoesz, president, and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, says the donation brings tremendous relief because costs of providing care are going up.

Scott revealed Wednesday that she has donated nearly $4 billion to 465 nonprofits, including $275 million to the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

