North Dakota Veterans Cemetery receives award

Hundreds of North Dakota servicemembers and their families are laid to rest in the Veterans...
Hundreds of North Dakota servicemembers and their families are laid to rest in the Veterans Cemetery south of Mandan every year.
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Veterans Cemetery was recognized Wednesday for its commitment to the state’s military personnel and their families.

Hundreds of North Dakota servicemembers and their families are laid to rest in the Veterans Cemetery south of Mandan every year.

“With the outstanding team that we have here, when we do lose any soldiers to active-duty status, everyone steps forward without hesitation, to help out, to make sure the mission gets done without flaw, each and every day,” said Pamela Helbling-Schafer, director of the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Many of those who work at the cemetery are, themselves, servicemembers.

“It’s just a fitting tribute to be able to have veterans laying to rest veterans,” said Rob Keller, public affairs director for the ESGR.

That’s one reason the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve honored the Veterans Cemetery with the Seven Seals Award today.

“This is just a small token of something they can put on the wall, but everything they do out here, just by looking at, and probably the people who are watching this, have been out here for a service or know someone whose been laid to rest here, that’s what’s important,” said Keller.

The award is meant to recognize the Veterans Cemetery’s organizational achievement in creating a supportive work environment for military personnel.

If you’d like the ESGR to recognize a business that employs servicemembers, or servicemembers that work for a certain business, visit https://www.esgr.mil/Employer-Awards/ESGR-Awards-Programs.

