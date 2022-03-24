North Dakota looking at unique methods to improve flare mitigation rates

WILLISTON, N.D. - North Dakota has a goal to become carbon-neutral by 2030. In order to do it, the state will need to tackle flaring, which remains a challenge on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

Natural Gas is one of the many byproducts created during oil processing. When it is not captured, companies will “flare” that gas. As the state works towards becoming carbon neutral, innovators have been working on how to turn that wasted gas into something beneficial. Thus, the idea of using it to power computers was born.

Since 2019, Crusoe energy has been working in the Bakken on “Digital Flare Mitigation,” which turns gas that would be flared into power for advanced computing systems capable of mining cryptocurrency. Today, the company has more than 80 data centers throughout the nation.

“I think there has been quite a bit of demand for this type of solution. I think when you look at the history of flaring, it’s something that we have been doing since we have been producing oil, and there really hasn’t been a great economic solution until this new digital revolution that we are seeing unfold,” said Chase Lochmiller, Co-Founder and CEO of Crusoe Energy.

The idea has been gaining traction as state officials work to improve their gas capture rates. The state’s cheap electric costs and cold climate make North Dakota an optimal location, ripe with opportunity.

“I found it interesting that [companies] said that their projections is that there is 21 million or so bitcoins that could be mined still, that won’t run out until 2060,” said Lynn Helms, Department of Mineral Resources Director.

Statewide, North Dakota’s regions see an above 90% gas capture rate except the fee lands on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, which sit at around 75% due to it being a very constrained area. Officials are looking towards companies like Crusoe to help them improve those rates.

“We’ve been able to help partner with operators to provide a mechanism to not flare in some of the most constrained environments. We are in the process of raising additional capital to grow into that opportunity and create more jobs for that community,” said Lochmiller.

Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said the biggest areas of concern are at Big Bend Field, Deep Water Creek Bay, Twin Buttes, and Charlson Field.

The North Dakota state legislature has also incentivized the idea, passing a bill during last year’s session that provides a tax rebate for every well site that utilizes a flare mitigation system.

