Mandan natives co-author book about North Dakota’s Carl Ben Eielson

MANDAN, N.D. – Sometimes, a good idea gets better with time.

You could say that’s the case for Kevin Kremer’s newest book.

He first started thinking of writing a book about Carl Ben Eielson in 1995, after an author visit to a school named after the North Dakota born pilot.

Writing and publishing the book is good news, but there’s more to this story.

Kremer didn’t write the book alone; he had help from fellow Mandan native Paulette Bullinger.

The book not only helped reconnect these old friends, but it also helped Bullinger conquer a big fear.

Bullinger still can’t believe she took these aerial photos.

“I had a horrible phobia of small planes. Horrible,” Bullinger admitted.

Somehow, she was able to put that fear aside and focus on getting the shots she needed for her book project.

“The idea of doing that again scares me,” she said.

Her photos appear in this new book, “North Dakota’s Polar Pilot: The Heroic Story of Carl Ben Eielson from Hatton.”

Bullinger co-authored it with fellow Mandan native, Kevin Kremer.

“I love North Dakota history,” Bullinger said.

North Dakota history comes alive on the pages of this book.

“It’s a fun read,” Bullinger added.

Born in 1897 in Hatton, North Dakota, Carl Ben Eielson became a renowned pilot and top promoter of early aviation in Alaska. In addition to Bullinger’s aerial photos, the book also includes historical photos and a story that will keep the reader’s attention.

“The book is being told by the grandfather of two kids ages 10 and 11,” explained Kremer.

The authors hope this book might get kids excited about North Dakota history and inspire families to see more of the state.

“I’m hoping this will cause people to want to drive up to Hatton because it’s an awesome sight,” said Bullinger.

“As a former fifth and sixth grade teacher, the teaching of history should be focused on great stories and teaching North Dakota history should focus on the great stories,” Kremer said.

Great stories, like that of North Dakota native Carl Ben Eielson.

You can purchase the book at some Pride of Dakota stores in Bismarck and Mandan, or online at kevinkremerbooks.com.

It’s also available on Amazon.

Bullinger will be signing books Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at The Paddle Trap in Mandan.

