Fresh off state titles, Minot high quartet named to basketball all-state

MINOT, N.D. - In addition to the two new state championship trophies, Minot High can boast four All-State players, too.

Eighth graders LeeLee Bell and Maggie Fricke received second team honors from the NDAPSSA’s All-State list Tuesday.

Junior Darik Dissette was named to the first team list while senior Eric Wentz received a second-team nod on Wednesday.

Maggie scored 27 points in the Class A state championship game and was named the tournament MVP after Minot topped Bismarck Century.

LeeLee was also named to the NDHSAA’s Class A all-tournament team and averaged 15.1 points per game in the regular season.

Maggie and LeeLee were also the youngest players on the list and the only eighth graders receiving honors.

Darik scored 81 points in the three Class A state tournament games, taking home the tournament MVP title.

Eric scored a game-high 24 points in the state championship game win over West Fargo High.

The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association will announce the Class B boys All-State honors later this week.

