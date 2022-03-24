Advertisement

Fresh off state titles, Minot high quartet named to basketball all-state

The Majettes' LeeLee Bell and Maggie Fricke, and the Magicians Darik Dissette and Eric Wentz...
The Majettes' LeeLee Bell and Maggie Fricke, and the Magicians Darik Dissette and Eric Wentz earned all-state honors on top of their recent state titles.(none)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - In addition to the two new state championship trophies, Minot High can boast four All-State players, too.

Eighth graders LeeLee Bell and Maggie Fricke received second team honors from the NDAPSSA’s All-State list Tuesday.

Junior Darik Dissette was named to the first team list while senior Eric Wentz received a second-team nod on Wednesday.

Maggie scored 27 points in the Class A state championship game and was named the tournament MVP after Minot topped Bismarck Century.

LeeLee was also named to the NDHSAA’s Class A all-tournament team and averaged 15.1 points per game in the regular season.

Maggie and LeeLee were also the youngest players on the list and the only eighth graders receiving honors.

Darik scored 81 points in the three Class A state tournament games, taking home the tournament MVP title.

Eric scored a game-high 24 points in the state championship game win over West Fargo High.

The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association will announce the Class B boys All-State honors later this week.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck shooting leaves one dead
Bismarck man arrested on murder charges after shooting left one dead
Michael Neugebauer
Michael Neugebauer, the man convicted of murdering his family when he was 15, hopes to have sentence reduced
Flipped vehicle on State Street
Mandan hit and run victim identified
34-year-old Nichole Rice
Suspect out on bail in Anita Knutson killing had prior bail jumping charge
Missing Lincoln man found in Mandan
Mandan drowning victim identified

Latest News

Megan Norris led the Minot State women's hockey team in assists and points on the team's run to...
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Minot State’s Megan Norris
10pm Sportscast 3/22/2022
10pm Sportscast 3/22/2022
6pm Sportscast 03/22/22
6pm Sportscast 03/22/22
2022 Class A Girls Basketball All-State Team
2022 Class A Girls Basketball All-State Team