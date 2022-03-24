Advertisement

Dickinson’s Wurst Shop feels impact of higher oil, gas prices

By Sara Berlinger
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - We’ve recently been sharing stories about the rise in oil and gas prices. But what you may not know is that lots and lots of things you use every day are made from petroleum products.

There are hundreds of other items that are made with petroleum products, like a cell phone or even the rubber gloves used to prepare your food.

“Rubber gloves, they have more than doubled in price,” said Ken Molitor, The Wurst Shop owner.

Ken Molitor is the owner of The Wurst Shop in Dickinson.

He says the cost of his plastic and Styrofoam containers has also doubled, and he’s had to make changes.

“I have to pass the cost on, and I think we’re fortunate because most people understand, but there’s some it’s a little difficult because I’m sure they’re on a fixed income,” said Molitor.

This customer understands the strain on small businesses. She is the owner of Rosie’s Food and Gas and says they’re also feeling the impact.

“People are not driving as much as they used to, and the availability of getting product still has an effect, we have empty shelves in some spots,” said Rosie Lantz, Dickinson.

The Wurst Shop is a popular deli in Dickinson and the owners and customers hope the worst of the oil price increases are behind them.

Molitor says some of the products they sell comes from Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota and obviously the increase in diesel prices have impacted the price of those products as well.

