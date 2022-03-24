Bowman meat plant looks to fill the need for fresh local beef

BOWMAN, N.D. – Spruce Hill Meats in Bowman recently became the newest state inspected meat processing plant in North Dakota.

With the new certification, the plant can directly sell their products right to consumers and to other retailers. This will create new opportunities for the community and the plant and give more power back to local producers.

Spruce Hill Meats is one of 17 plants in North Dakota that is state certified. For plant owner Dr. Bill Rotenberger, the process took close to two years, but he said it was well worth the wait.

“We’re able to give them a better product. We can age the beef, give them the cuts of meat they want, there is a freshness thing involved. It’s just providing a better product than what they can expect from other suppliers,” said Dr. Bill Rotenberger, the owner of Spruce Hill Meats.

The certification allows customers to pick up a fresh pound of ground beef right from the source, not taking a chance on unknown sourced meat from the U.S.’s big four meat packers.

“With the pandemic, I think that’s become even more important to individuals, they want to be able to buy something local and know where it comes from,” said Dr. Andrea Grondahl, North Dakota’s Meat Inspection Director.

Rotenberger said he hopes more local producers take the step in making the meat industry more competitive.

“I would encourage them to do it. I think there is a lot of satisfaction in knowing your producing as good or better products as federal meat plants are doing,” said Rotenberger.

In the future, Spruce Hill Meats hopes to become federally certified, which would give them the option of shipping meat throughout the U.S.

Spruce Hill Meats is looking to open their retail counter the first week of April.

For more information on the plant, visit their Facebook page or call (701) 523-4799.

