Bismarck monastery celebrates 75 years

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Benedictine Sisters of Annunciation Monastery in Bismarck are celebrating their 75th year of operation.

On March 24th, 1947, they received news that Pop Pius XII had granted their request to be an independent community, meaning Bismarck would now be home to 140 religious women.

Prioress Sister Nicole Kunz said this is an opportunity for thanksgiving.

The Benedictine Sisters took up an early calling to teaching, which lead to the formation of the Catholic schools in central and western North Dakota. In response to the needs in healthcare, they created the first hospital between Seattle and St. Paul, St. Alexius Hospital.

But Sister JoAnn Krebsbach said they are still called for much more.

“We weren’t formed for certain work, we were formed for community life, to be a prayerful presence and we do the prayers of the church so we are praying for everybody, and then we say ‘What’s a need that we would be able to meet?’ so our first was education and then it was healthcare,” said Krebsbach.

The sisters of Annunciation gather for daily mass, three times a day for prayers, and also spend time in private prayer and reflection. Their hope is to continue to serve the community for the next 75 years and beyond in education, health care, and service through community needs.

The Benedictine Sisters of Annunciation Monastery will continue to celebrate their milestone with events throughout the year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.