Bismarck Fire Department responds to two acid spills
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Fire Department responded to two acid spills Thursday.
Bismarck Fire Department said there was about a gallon of acid spilled on Centennial Road by the Interstate 94 off-ramp, just south of Trenton Drive.
Another incident occurred east of the intersection between Broadway and 26th Street. The acid that was spilled had a household use and Bismarck Fire suspects it fell off a truck.
Both areas have been cleaned and aren’t a danger to the public or the road.
