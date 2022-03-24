Bismarck Fire Department responds to two acid spills

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Fire Department responded to two acid spills Thursday.

Bismarck Fire Department said there was about a gallon of acid spilled on Centennial Road by the Interstate 94 off-ramp, just south of Trenton Drive.

Another incident occurred east of the intersection between Broadway and 26th Street. The acid that was spilled had a household use and Bismarck Fire suspects it fell off a truck.

Both areas have been cleaned and aren’t a danger to the public or the road.

