Advertisement

Bail set in Bismarck murder case

The Bismarck man charged in the murder of 22-year-old Michael Shane made his first appearance...
The Bismarck man charged in the murder of 22-year-old Michael Shane made his first appearance in court Thursday.(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck man charged in the murder of 22-year-old Michael Shane made his first appearance in court Thursday.

Kyle Riley is charged with murder and aggravated assault after a 30-year-old victim was also identified.

Shane’s family interrupted the Zoom court hearing saying “you took my son’s life.”

Riley briefly spoke and claimed self-defense.

The judge ordered Riley to pay $500,000 cash bond, no contact with the 30-year-old victim and Michael Shane’s family.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck shooting leaves one dead
Bismarck man arrested on murder charges after shooting left one dead
Michael Neugebauer
Michael Neugebauer, the man convicted of murdering his family when he was 15, hopes to have sentence reduced
Flipped vehicle on State Street
Man charged in Morton County after deadly hit and run
After 16 years in business, Glasser Images shuttered its doors, effectively laying off 150...
BREAKING: Glasser Images ordered to pay nearly $1 million in damages in lawsuit
Flipped vehicle on State Street
Judge sets bond at $1 million for driver accused of fatal hit-and-run in Mandan

Latest News

Bismarck Fire Department responded to two acid spills Thursday.
Bismarck Fire Department responds to two acid spills
Mandan natives co-author book about North Dakota’s Carl Ben Eielson
Mandan natives co-author book about North Dakota’s Carl Ben Eielson
Every once in a while, someone special comes into our lives. That might be a friend, a...
Memorial run planned to honor beloved BHS teacher
Flipped vehicle on State Street
Prior felony cases reopened for 39-year-old accused of hitting and killing man in Mandan