Bail set in Bismarck murder case
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck man charged in the murder of 22-year-old Michael Shane made his first appearance in court Thursday.
Kyle Riley is charged with murder and aggravated assault after a 30-year-old victim was also identified.
Shane’s family interrupted the Zoom court hearing saying “you took my son’s life.”
Riley briefly spoke and claimed self-defense.
The judge ordered Riley to pay $500,000 cash bond, no contact with the 30-year-old victim and Michael Shane’s family.
