Bail set in Bismarck murder case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck man charged in the murder of 22-year-old Michael Shane made his first appearance in court Thursday.

Kyle Riley is charged with murder and aggravated assault after a 30-year-old victim was also identified.

Shane’s family interrupted the Zoom court hearing saying “you took my son’s life.”

Riley briefly spoke and claimed self-defense.

The judge ordered Riley to pay $500,000 cash bond, no contact with the 30-year-old victim and Michael Shane’s family.

