2022 North Dakota Democratic-NPL convention kicks off Thursday in Minot

Party leaders are expected to work on updating their platform Thursday, and then get into...
Party leaders are expected to work on updating their platform Thursday, and then get into picking their candidates Friday and Saturday for the state legislature, along with our major state races.(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - North Dakota Democrats will convene in the Magic City Thursday for their 2022 convention.

Party leaders are expected to work on updating their platform Thursday, and then get into picking their candidates Friday and Saturday for the state legislature, along with our major state races.

The convention is slated to run through Sunday at the Clarion Hotel Convention Center. Follow Your Election Leader for coverage of the convention, as well as next week’s North Dakota GOP convention in Bismarck.

