Noem signs two abortion regulation bills into law

Noem talks trans sports bill, abortion restrictions at legislative press conference(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem signed two bills into law that regulate abortions in South Dakota on Wednesday.

“The two bills that I am signing today are crucial because they are also protections for mothers,” says Noem.

HB 1318, prohibits medical abortion by telemedicine and increases the penalty for the unlicensed practice of medicine when performing a medical abortion. Noem also signed HB 1113, which prohibits threats made with the intent to coerce an abortion.

“We are proud to stand with Governor Noem, the South Dakota Legislature, and all our local allies working tirelessly to safeguard women and children,” said President of the Susan B. Anthony List, Marjorie Dannenfelser.

