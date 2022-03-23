National Park, Medora Foundation struggle to find seasonal help

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Summertime in Medora attracts visitors from North Dakota and beyond. It also brings in seasonal employees who choose to work in the town and national park.

This year has been different than most for hiring. Every summer thousands of people make their way to Medora and Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

The increase in visitors calls for hiring additional help but it can be difficult to find.

“This year its been a little bit more challenging, we’ve had a little harder time picking up the staff,” said Maureen McGee-Ballinger, Deputy Superintendent.

Maureen McGee-Ballinger said they’ve hired about fifty percent of the seasonal employees they want for summer.

The visitor center and maintenance departments are hurting the most for help.

“They work on the landscaping, they do lawn mowing, they take care of the buildings, everything that the people coming into the park see and experience has in some way been touched by maintenance,” said McGee-Ballinger.

The Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation says there’s slower interest amongst North Dakotans to fill their summer positions.

Marketing Manager Kaelee Wallace added that they want to reach 338 seasonal employees by mid-May. Right now, they have 241 committed to a summer in Medora.

McGee-Ballinger says the greatest job perk is working in nature’s backyard.

“It’s a fabulous place to live and work, you have Theodore Roosevelt National Park, there’s Medora, which has a long, wonderful history of exciting things that happen all summer long,” said McGee-Ballinger.

The Medora Foundation is offering free seasonal housing as an incentive to work a summer in Medora.

If you are interested in a position with the foundation, you can visit foundation.medora.com/employment/

To apply to a seasonal job with the park, you can visit www.usajobs.gov/

