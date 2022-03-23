Man charged in Morton County after deadly hit and run

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man accused of killing a Mandan man in a hit and run has been charged with murder.

Mandan Police say 39-year-old, Wade Carlton Bison has been charged with Murder, Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death, Terrorizing, Reckless Endangerment, Driving a Vehicle While License or Privilege is Suspended or Revoked-Fourth or Subsequent Offense-Alcohol Related and Criminal Mischief in connection with the death of Erwin Geigle on March 21st.

ORIGINAL STORY: A 39-year-old man was taken into custody after police say he was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Mandan and multiple police chases that led to a rollover accident.

Bismarck police say Wade Bison, who was wanted in connection with the hit-and-run death of a 77-year-old man in Mandan, fled from police out of Bismarck before he was located again at Dan’s Supermarket on turnpike and fled again.

Police say he fled up state street in a stolen white Ford F250 truck with a blazer attached to it with a tow rope before he collided with a UPS delivery truck and rolled down the hill into a fence at Motel 6 off of State Street and I-94 around 9:20 this morning. Bison was taken into custody and treated at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver of the UPS truck also did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.