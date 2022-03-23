Advertisement

Man charged in Morton County after deadly hit and run

Flipped vehicle on State Street
Flipped vehicle on State Street(Station)
By KFYRTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man accused of killing a Mandan man in a hit and run has been charged with murder.

Mandan Police say 39-year-old, Wade Carlton Bison has been charged with Murder, Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death, Terrorizing, Reckless Endangerment, Driving a Vehicle While License or Privilege is Suspended or Revoked-Fourth or Subsequent Offense-Alcohol Related and Criminal Mischief in connection with the death of Erwin Geigle on March 21st.

ORIGINAL STORY: A 39-year-old man was taken into custody after police say he was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Mandan and multiple police chases that led to a rollover accident.

Bismarck police say Wade Bison, who was wanted in connection with the hit-and-run death of a 77-year-old man in Mandan, fled from police out of Bismarck before he was located again at Dan’s Supermarket on turnpike and fled again.

Police say he fled up state street in a stolen white Ford F250 truck with a blazer attached to it with a tow rope before he collided with a UPS delivery truck and rolled down the hill into a fence at Motel 6 off of State Street and I-94 around 9:20 this morning. Bison was taken into custody and treated at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver of the UPS truck also did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flipped vehicle on State Street
Mandan hit and run victim identified
Michael Neugebauer
Michael Neugebauer, the man convicted of murdering his family when he was 15, hopes to have sentence reduced
Woman accused of stealing more than $95,000 from Bismarck construction company
Woman accused of stealing more than $95,000 from Bismarck construction company
Missing Lincoln man found in Mandan
Mandan drowning victim identified
34-year-old Nichole Rice
Suspect out on bail in Anita Knutson killing had prior bail jumping charge

Latest News

Bismarck Police investigating homicide after early morning shooting
10pm Sportscast 3/22/2022
10pm Sportscast 3/22/2022
6pm Sportscast 03/22/22
6pm Sportscast 03/22/22
Returning a bible
Returning a bible