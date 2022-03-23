Judge sets bond at $1 million for driver accused of fatal hit-and-run in Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A judge has set bond at $1,000,000 for the driver accused of hitting and killing a 77-year-old man in Mandan Monday.

Prosecutors say 39-year-old Wade Bison hit and killed Erwin Geigle in the parking lot of All Seasons Arena before fleeing the scene.

He was taken into custody in Bismarck later that morning following multiple police chases and a crash on State Street.

Bison is charged with murder, terrorizing, and leaving the scene of an accident in Morton County. He faces additional charges in Burleigh County.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.