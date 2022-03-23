Advertisement

Deputies: Man mauled by tiger at Florida airboat attraction

Officials say a tiger mauled a 50-year-old worker at a Florida airboat attraction. The man...
Officials say a tiger mauled a 50-year-old worker at a Florida airboat attraction. The man sustained injuries to both of his arms and was taken to the hospital.(Source: WINK via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCHOPEE, Fla. (AP) - A tiger mauled a worker Tuesday afternoon at a Florida airboat attraction, officials said.

The attack occurred at Wooten’s Everglades Airboat Tours in Ochopee, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. According to Wooten’s website, the attraction includes an animal sanctuary that features two tigers, two lions, otters, turtles, crocodiles and alligators.

A caretaker was feeding a tiger in its enclosure when another worker who wasn’t authorized to be with the tiger entered the enclosure, deputies said. The tiger attacked the 50-year-old man and caused injuries to both of his arms, officials said.

The man was transported to a hospital. Officials didn’t immediately disclose his condition.

The tiger’s caretaker was able to safely contain the big cat, officials said. The tiger was not injured.

In December, a custodial worker was mauled by a tiger at Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens after entering an unauthorized area. A Collier County deputy shot the animal as its jaw were wrapped around the man’s arm.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flipped vehicle on State Street
Man arrested in connection to Mandan fatal hit and run after vehicle drove off roadway in Bismarck
Woman accused of stealing more than $95,000 from Bismarck construction company
Woman accused of stealing more than $95,000 from Bismarck construction company
Missing Lincoln man found in Mandan
Missing 22-year-old Lincoln man found dead in Mandan
Flipped vehicle on State Street
Mandan hit and run victim identified
Michael Neugebauer
Michael Neugebauer, the man convicted of murdering his family when he was 15, hopes to have sentence reduced

Latest News

A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: 1 killed after tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs
Gas prices continue to be above $4 per gallon nationally.
Lawmakers addressing high gas prices, proposing monthly energy rebates, relief checks
A John Deere Truck sits on the National Mall on National Agriculture Day
Farm equipment rolls through National Mall for National Agriculture Day
6pm Sportscast 03/22/22
6pm Sportscast 03/22/22