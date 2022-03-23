Bismarck Police investigating homicide after early morning shooting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police are currently investigating a homicide that left a 22-year-old man dead early Wednesday morning.

Bismarck police said around 8:50 am this morning, officers responded to the area of 2700 Steven’s Street for a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found a 22-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Detectives are currently investigating the scene, and following up on leads.

Police say this was a targeted attack on the individual and the suspect is still at large.

Investigators are asking people in the area of 2700 Steven’s Street to contact BPD if there is any video evidence from doorbell cameras or home surveillance.

