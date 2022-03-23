2022 Class A Girls Basketball All-State Team

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s difficult to get everyone in a group to agree on something, but when the group is the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association and the topic is Class-A girls basketball then there is one clear cut pick. Century’s Logan Nissley.

The Patriots junior is now a 2-time, 1st-team All-State player. She led the state in Scoring with 21-point-6 points per-game. Logan was tops in the WDA in 3-point shooting and steals.

She is also a 2-time Gatorade player of the year.

Nissley committed to Nebraska right after the state tournament.

Logan is joined on the 1st-team by fellow Century Junior Bergan Kinnebrew.

Jamestown’s Annie Nebwe was the WDA Senior of the year.

Adie Wagner of South was a Miss Basketball Finalist.

Miriley Simon is from West Fargo.

The 2nd-Team All-State players are:

McKenna Johnson, Mandan

Maggie Fricke, Minot

Leelee Bell, Minot

Amya Gourneau, Turtle Mountain

Rachel Dahlen, Devils Lake

Jocelyn Schiller, Grand Forks Red River

Chloe Pfau, West Fargo

Emily Srejma, Fargo Shanley

