Williston man arrested for connection to multiple robberies
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - A Williston man has been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries last week.
Authorities said 27-year-old River Bowles was involved with stealing more than $20,000 worth of items, equipment, and vehicles from a residence and two different companies in Williams County.
Bowles faces multiple felonies for burglary, theft of property, possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit burglary, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 13.
Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.