Williston man arrested for connection to multiple robberies

WILLISTON, N.D. - A Williston man has been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries last week.

Authorities said 27-year-old River Bowles was involved with stealing more than $20,000 worth of items, equipment, and vehicles from a residence and two different companies in Williams County.

Bowles faces multiple felonies for burglary, theft of property, possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit burglary, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 13.

