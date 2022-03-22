Advertisement

Williston man arrested for connection to multiple robberies

Authorities said 27-year-old River Bowles was involved with stealing more than $20,000 worth of...
Authorities said 27-year-old River Bowles was involved with stealing more than $20,000 worth of items, equipment, and vehicles from a residence and two different companies in Williams County.
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - A Williston man has been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries last week.

Authorities said 27-year-old River Bowles was involved with stealing more than $20,000 worth of items, equipment, and vehicles from a residence and two different companies in Williams County.

Bowles faces multiple felonies for burglary, theft of property, possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit burglary, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 13.

