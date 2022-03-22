Top spellers take over Bismarck for state bee

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ninety-three students gathered at the Bismarck Event Center Monday to spell their way to a victory at the state spelling bee.

It’s not unusual to have a sibling help you prepare but a brother and sister duo from LaMoure County were able to compete against each other this year, and pride was on the line.

“We would tell each other we would beat each other,” said Gracie Enger.

Her brother, Charlie Enger, moved on to the final oral competition while Gracie did not. When asked what the best part of his day was, Charlie didn’t hesitate.

“Beating her,” Charlie said proudly.

But for other students, preparing for a competition like this means flexing your mental muscles in different ways.

“Students just kind of do their own thing. Some don’t even pick up the study guides other hire tutors others the tutors are hired through their school. It just kind of depends on how much they want to practice and how far they are willing to go to do it,” said Miranda Streifel, North Dakota State Spelling Bee Coordinator.

Some spellers have their own routine to stay consistent, like 7th Grader Cadence Kerner of Grafton.

“When he’s, like, saying the definition and stuff, I just kinda practice spelling it in my head so that I don’t mess up when I say it out loud,” said Kerner.

Luna Gasevic, a sixth grader from Ben Franklin Middle School in Cass County, won the bee, spelling “tuberculosis” correctly. One of her schoolmates, seventh grader Chinmay Gopi, is the runner-up.

Luna will receive hotel accommodations and airfare to compete at the national competition near Washington D.C., June 1-2. The furthest anyone from North Dakota has ever made it at the national level was 2nd place in 2010.

Congrats to everyone who participated, and good luck, Luna!

