Several big events planned in Williston during 2022 Babe Ruth World Series

WILLISTON, N.D. - Williston will once again host the 14-Year-Old Babe Ruth World Series this August, hosting teams and fans from across the nation. Besides baseball, organizers have several other events scheduled during the tournament.

You won’t find many fields like Ardean Aafedt Stadium, which is why it is a frequent host of the Babe Ruth World Series. This summer will be the 3rd time in ten years and 5th overall. This year, the City of Williston has planned a number of events to coincide with the tournament, which they hope will make it a week that fans will never forget.

The Babe Ruth World Series is the biggest sporting event you’ll see in Williston. The hard work of the organizers and volunteers leave a lasting impact for the visiting teams.

“People leave here with a whole different attitude of what’s going on in North Dakota,” said host president of the Babe Ruth World Series Larry Grondahl.

Besides the main event, the crowd will be treated to fireworks on opening night. Night two, will feature a unique drone light show sponsored by TrainND.

“We’re shooting for a 30-minute-long show. I only know of one other drone light show that has happened in North Dakota so far, so I’m excited to be on the forefront of that,” said Kenley Nebeker with Train ND.

Williston Basin International Airport’s 2nd Annual Airshow will also take place the day of the championship, with more performances, rides, and aircraft.

“We’re excited to see a bigger airshow than we had last year and hopefully with the bump up in schedule in August, we’ll have a little nicer weather as well,” said airport director Anthony Dudas.

Both the air and drone shows are being financially supported through Williston Economic Development’s STAR Fund and the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau’s Charitable Gaming Organization. Officials say events like these are a great way to welcome and send off visitors.

The World Series takes place August 13th through the 20th.

Grondahl said more exciting announcements will be coming as we get closer to that week.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.