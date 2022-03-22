Advertisement

Sandy streets in Minot left after snow melt

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Snow is rapidly melting across the magic city, leaving piles of sand, dirt, and debris on roads.

This winter, the City of Minot used more sand and salt this year to help clear the streets for drivers and give them more traction.

Now that there is no need for extra traction, the city has to get rid of the debris.

Normally they would start street sweeping in April, but due to supply chain issues, getting the proper parts to get their sweepers up to par has been delayed.

Currently, they have two fully functional sweepers hitting the busiest roads.

“We’re going to chip away at it the best we can with the operational fleet that we have. Two is not six, so are running at about 33% capacity right now, as soon as we get pieces in to make the rest of our fleet whole, we will get them out on the streets,” said Derek Hackett with the City of Minot.

The city will release street sweeping schedules for residents in neighborhoods once they are able to get more sweepers up and running.

