Officials watching bird populations in ND

Bird flu
Bird flu(Preston Keres / USDA)
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Officials in North Dakota are keeping a close eye on the health of bird populations throughout the state.

That comes after 85,000 birds were euthanized in South Dakota following an avian flu outbreak in the state.

North Dakota officials said they hope this will follow the pattern of a previous bird flu in in 2015, when the infection numbers peaked in the spring and bottomed out by the middle of summer.

“It’s somewhat of an unprecedented situation because we have this foreign strain from Eurasia. So, we certainly hope this’ll follow the same pattern, but we’re kind of in new territory here with this different strain and kind of only time will tell,” said Charlie Bonson, Wildlife Veterinarian for the ND Game and Fish.

In addition to domestic poultry, bird flu can impact wild waterfowl, shorebirds, and raptors, so North Dakota Game and Fish encourages people to report any sick or dead birds you might see. You can submit reports here.

