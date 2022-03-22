North Star Caviar sells entire 2021 stock, $40K raised for various organizations

WILLISTON, N.D. - Paddle fishing season is about a month away, and North Star Caviar is eager to see people back out at the confluence.

The non-profit organization, which consists of a partnership between the Williston CVB and the Friends of Fort Union and Fort Buford recently sold all of its wholesale stock from last year’s season.

Officials said more than $40,000 of those proceeds will go to Game and Fish and back to the community for recreational projects.

“Some of it goes out to the living history events out at the forts, and other goes back into the natural habitats and those types of things. It all has to do with our natural resources,” said Amy Krueger.

North Star Caviar has their eggs donated by anglers in exchange for having their fish cleaned free of charge.

Officials say about 2,000 pounds of caviar were processed last year, which is considered an average season.

