Norsk Hostfest 2022 lineup announcements revealed this week

By Brian Gray
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week the Norsk Hostfest began announcing its entertainment lineup for this year’s event, and they’re revealing one of their seven main acts each day this week.

Tuesday they announced one of its featured acts will be Irish singer Daniel O’Donnell. On Monday the organization revealed the country trio, Lady A, will be performing. Hostfest was canceled the last two years because of the pandemic, but with COVID case counts continuing to fall, organizers for the event say the time is right to bring the event back. They add that doing so is also an important thing for the community.

“With the changeover with some of the board members, we saw that everyone in the community really did want to see the festival come back, and it’s a large part of the community. It’s been happening for 43 years and, you know, we’ve received quite a bit of support, and I think everyone really wants to see the festival happen again,” said Alexis Meyer, Norsk Hostfest coordinator.

Hostfest will be making new announcements the rest of the week on the remaining acts that will be coming to the event this year. Hostfest is scheduled for September 28th through October 1st.

