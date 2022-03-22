More than 100 employers registered for Northwest ND’s Semi-Annual Job Fair

WILLISTON, N.D. - This Thursday will mark the return of one of the state’s largest job fairs since the pandemic.

The Northwest North Dakota Semi-Annual Job Fair will be on March 24 from 2-6 p.m. at Williston State College. There will be 107 employers covering a variety of positions from agriculture, education, healthcare, and energy.

“We really have the whole gamut, and I would really encourage people to check out (the list of employers) and come on down. You can make a connection that where you never know where it could lead for you,” said Paula Lankford, Workforce Center Manager for Job Service ND - Williston.

Lankford said job seekers coming to the job fair should come with a resume and be prepared for any on-the-spot interviews.

A full list of positions can be viewed at: jobsnd.com/JobFair

