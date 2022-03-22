Montana’s Daines pushes for more jets to Ukraine amid Europe tour

WILLISTON, N.D. - Sen. Steve Daines, R-MT, is calling on the president to send more aid to Ukraine in the fight against Russia.

Daines was part of a bipartisan Senate delegation that toured Poland and Germany this weekend.

During his trip, the senator and nine others visited Germany and Poland, getting a personal look at how the Russian Invasion is affecting Europe.

In a press call, Daines said he feels a negotiated outcome between the two countries is unlikely and will only end when the Ukrainians win.

He called on the Biden Administration to accelerate giving lethal aid, including planes to Ukraine to help them achieve victory.

“This is about peace through strength, and I believe that Biden needs to facilitate the transfer of these jets and other supplies immediately to combat Russia’s lethal attacks. These would be flown into Ukraine by Ukrainian pilots, and the only way to end the suffering there, is to win the war,” said Daines.

During the visit, the senators also discussed energy policies and met with Ukrainian refugees.

