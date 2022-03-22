Advertisement

Montana’s Daines pushes for more jets to Ukraine amid Europe tour

Daines called on the Biden Administration to accelerate giving lethal aid, including planes to...
Daines called on the Biden Administration to accelerate giving lethal aid, including planes to Ukraine to help them achieve victory.(Office of Sen. Steve Daines)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - Sen. Steve Daines, R-MT, is calling on the president to send more aid to Ukraine in the fight against Russia.

Daines was part of a bipartisan Senate delegation that toured Poland and Germany this weekend.

During his trip, the senator and nine others visited Germany and Poland, getting a personal look at how the Russian Invasion is affecting Europe.

In a press call, Daines said he feels a negotiated outcome between the two countries is unlikely and will only end when the Ukrainians win.

He called on the Biden Administration to accelerate giving lethal aid, including planes to Ukraine to help them achieve victory.

“This is about peace through strength, and I believe that Biden needs to facilitate the transfer of these jets and other supplies immediately to combat Russia’s lethal attacks. These would be flown into Ukraine by Ukrainian pilots, and the only way to end the suffering there, is to win the war,” said Daines.

During the visit, the senators also discussed energy policies and met with Ukrainian refugees.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Lincoln man found in Mandan
Missing 22-year-old Lincoln man found dead in Mandan
Flipped vehicle on State Street
Man arrested in connection to Mandan fatal hit and run after vehicle drove off roadway in Bismarck
Woman accused of stealing more than $95,000 from Bismarck construction company
Woman accused of stealing more than $95,000 from Bismarck construction company
Missing Idaho man found dead
Missing Idaho man found dead in Stark County
RYAN DEGROAT (MUG)
South Dakota kidnapping suspect arrested in Edgeley, North Dakota

Latest News

Five from Minot are going to be on the inaugural flight this year. The Minot Moose Lodge...
First flight for Western ND Honor Flight
Closed Loop Partners is a company that offers smaller scale processing for recyclables. That...
Minot recycling discussion continues
Officials said more than $40,000 of the proceeds will go to Game and Fish and back to the...
North Star Caviar sells entire 2021 stock, $40K raised for various organizations
Country music group "Lady A" will take the stage at the great hall Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.
‘Lady A’ set to perform at 2022 Norsk Høstfest