Minot water main breaks this season are about average

By John Salling
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot has seen a number of water main breaks over the last couple months, but Public Works said it’s running about average.

Staff said the breaks come during particularly cold times, or when things begin to thaw around the city. Most of them have been in the city’s older sections of water main.

“It was in February, over one weekend we had a rash. We had like seven breaks over Friday, Saturday, Sunday so that was kind of unusual that we have that many over that short a period of time,” said Dan Jonasson, Public Works Director.

Other than that weekend they said it’s been about average.

Crews have been getting things fixed within a day or two when breaks happen.

