Minot State football announces new offensive line coach

MINOT, N.D. – Tuesday marked the first day of Minot State spring football practices, and the team announced a new hire to coach the team.

Dave Volk joined the team as the offensive line coach, the athletic department announced.

Volk played collegiate football for the University of Nebraska and served as a team captain for the Cornhusker’s 2001 Rose Bowl team.

Following his collegiate career, the lineman was signed by the Chicago Bears. Volk did not play in an NFL game but was also rostered by the Dallas Cowboys.

After leaving the NFL, Volk ventured to NFL Europe and received All-League honors in a season playing for the Amsterdam Admirals. He also played for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League.

Volk joins Minot State with coaching experience from other NSIC schools, including an offensive line coach position at Wayne State and co-offensive coordinator job at University of Minnesota-Crookston.

Volk is already with the team and coached the offensive line during Tuesday’s practice.

