Minot recycling discussion continues

MINOT, N.D. - The Minot City Council is looking at a 2023 completion date for the recycling transfer facility and staff brought forward a new option for consideration at Monday night’s council meeting.

Closed Loop Partners is a company that offers smaller scale processing for recyclables. That allows the Magic City to process its own recyclables and sell them to buyers.

Officials on either side can work together to decide who handles operating the facility.

“It’s an entire program. We’re not selling equipment as much as we’re selling a concept and a solution to empower the city of Minot in order to control their own destiny when it comes to recyclables,” said Bob Anderson, Closed Loop Partners.

No finalized decisions are being made yet, but city staff are continuing conversations with the group.

