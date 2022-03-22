Advertisement

Minot High Cheer sweeps winter championships team events

The event featured 222 athletes from 18 teams from Class A and Class B schools at the Minot...
The event featured 222 athletes from 18 teams from Class A and Class B schools at the Minot Auditorium.(Angela Speiser)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - The Minot High cheer team completed a clean sweep of all three team events at the North Dakota State Winter Championships Saturday.

Minot led the way in the “Game Day,” “Time Out” and “Cheer/Dance” Class A categories. It’s the first time since 2008 the team won the “Cheer/Dance” competition.

Lely Rivera, who won the Triple Crown at the Best of the Midwest showcase in January, finished 2nd in the All-Around Cheerleader Challenge.

Senior Bella Howard was awarded the $500 North Dakota Cheerleading Coaches Association college scholarship.

Three of Minot High’s sport-specific cheer teams won Team Scholar Awards.

