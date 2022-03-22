Michael Neugebauer, the man convicted of murdering his family when he was 15, hopes to have sentence reduced

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been 30 years since Ronald, Maureen, Michelle, and Ryan Neugebauer were shot and killed at the family’s farm near Menoken. When law enforcement arrived at the crime scene, the family’s teenage son Michael was missing, triggering a nationwide search. Michael Neugebauer eluded authorities for 12 days before he was caught in Florida. He pleaded guilty to killing his father and entered Alford pleas for killing the rest of his family.

At the age of 15 he was convicted as an adult and has been in prison ever since, serving four life sentences. He’s made several attempts to have his sentence reduced, arguing he was denied due process. The Supreme Court sent the case back to district court for another look.

At a motion hearing Tuesday, Michael Neugebauer spoke to the court of the circumstances in his home before the crime. He says he suffered verbal, physical, and sexual abuse at the hands of his father and sister.

“Usually, I would end up on the ground and my dad would be the one kicking or hitting,” said Michael Neugebauer. “His anger was taken out on my mom,” he continued tearing up.

He says his dad killed a dog in front of him and said he would kill him if he told anyone of the abuse. He says he tried to leave the home multiple times. He says he found a gun in his grandmother’s attic.

“It never was meant to go over and kill anybody. It was meant to be my protection. I never thought it through,” said Michael Neugebauer. He says he shot his father and then went into a tunnel vision, shooting without knowing what he was doing. He shot his sister, his mother, and reloaded and shot his brother. He says he didn’t plan any of this.

“It’s more instinctual motions at that point than rational thought,” testified Dr. Shannon Weisz, psychologist at Missouri River Health.

State’s attorneys asked why Neugebauer’s memory seemed more detailed in the current testimony. They asked about comments he had made to the court in the past.

“At the time, you told the court a completely different theory of the case,” said state’s attorney Tessa Vaagen speaking to Neugebauer.

The court looks at age of conviction, recidivism rate, maturity, and other factors when considering a sentence reduction.

A psychologist expert witness for the defense testified that at the age of 15 a person is not fully developed, and there’s a lack of personality red flags in Neugebauer presently.

State’s attorneys asked if Neugebauer actually suffered from PTSD or dissociation in 1992.

“I can’t emphatically say yes. I guess it would be based on his self-report,” said Dr. Weisz.

The state’s expert psychologist doesn’t believe Neugebauer has PTSD.

Judge Bobbi Weiler raised questions on how mental development of a 15-year-old differs from adults. She asked both parties to make arguments on whether Neugebauer should have his sentence reduced at a later date.

A date to hear arguments for Neugebauer’s sentence length has not yet been scheduled.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.