Mandan hit and run victim identified

Flipped vehicle on State Street
Flipped vehicle on State Street(Station)
By KFYR News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Police have identified the man killed in Monday’s hit and run incident as 77-year-old Erwin Leon Geigle.

ORIGINAL STORY: A 39-year-old man was taken into custody after police say he was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Mandan and multiple police chases that led to a rollover accident.

Bismarck police say Wade Bison, who was wanted in connection with the hit-and-run death of a 77-year-old man in Mandan, fled from police out of Bismarck before he was located again at Dan’s Supermarket on turnpike and fled again.

Police say he fled up state street in a stolen white Ford F250 truck with a blazer attached to it with a tow rope before he collided with a UPS delivery truck and rolled down the hill into a fence at Motel 6 off of State Street and I-94 around 9:20 this morning. Bison was taken into custody and treated at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver of the UPS truck also did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Bison was arrested on several charges for the Bismarck incident including reckless endangerment and fleeing. It is not immediately clear what charges Bison may face for the Mandan incident.

The name of the pedestrian killed in the hit-and-run has not yet been released.

