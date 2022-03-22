Advertisement

Mandan drowning victim identified

By KFYR News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police have identified the man found dead in a channel off the Missouri River as 22 year old, Isaac Bohaty of Lincoln, ND.

Preliminary results indicate Bohaty’s death was an accidental drowning.

ORIGINAL STORY: The body of a missing 22-year-old Lincoln man was found in Mandan Sunday evening.

A spokesperson with the Mandan Police Department says they got a report of a possible missing person Sunday evening. The man was last seen Saturday evening around South Bay Drive and 40th Avenue SE in Mandan.

Personal belongings believed to be that of the man were found in a channel off the Missouri River on the ice nearby.

Dive teams from the Morton County and Burleigh County Sheriff’s offices found his body in the open water in the channel.

